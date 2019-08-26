Reviewing QAD Inc. (QADB)’s and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 32 2.14 N/A 0.28 118.74 Upland Software Inc. 43 5.59 N/A -0.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of QAD Inc. and Upland Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for QAD Inc. and Upland Software Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Upland Software Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Upland Software Inc. has an average target price of $49.25, with potential upside of 21.10%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

QAD Inc. and Upland Software Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.32% and 69.3%. Insiders held 76.61% of QAD Inc. shares. Comparatively, Upland Software Inc. has 10.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. 0.06% 4.4% 10.03% 5.61% -5.47% 11.86% Upland Software Inc. -4.22% -5.84% -4.27% 45.81% 42.36% 61.85%

For the past year QAD Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Upland Software Inc.

Summary

Upland Software Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors QAD Inc.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.