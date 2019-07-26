Reviewing QAD Inc. (QADB)’s and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s results

This is a contrast between QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 32 2.46 N/A 0.49 67.35 Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 3.84 N/A -4.22 0.00

Demonstrates QAD Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides QAD Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% -304.5% -197.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.32% of QAD Inc. shares and 10.9% of Riot Blockchain Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 76.61% of QAD Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 5.75% are Riot Blockchain Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. -2.14% 7.14% 9.09% -24.23% 7.07% 11.83% Riot Blockchain Inc. 10.27% -4.25% 113.74% 76.17% -40.89% 198.68%

For the past year QAD Inc. has weaker performance than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors QAD Inc. beats Riot Blockchain Inc.

Bioptix, Inc., through its subsidiary, BiOptix Diagnostics, Inc., develops enhanced surface plasmon resonance technology platform for the detection of molecular interactions. The company also focuses on animal healthcare and owns important intellectual property rights related to veterinary products. In addition, it has granted a license relating to single chain reproductive hormone technology for use in no-human mammals, which is under active development by the licensee bovine rFSH. The company was formerly known as Venaxis, Inc. and changed its name to Bioptix, Inc. in November 2016. Bioptix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.