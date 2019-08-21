Reviewing QAD Inc. (QADB)’s and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)’s results

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 32 2.11 N/A 0.28 118.74 Paylocity Holding Corporation 94 12.43 N/A 0.76 134.86

In table 1 we can see QAD Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Paylocity Holding Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than QAD Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. QAD Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides QAD Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for QAD Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Paylocity Holding Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $118.33 consensus price target and a 8.09% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.32% of QAD Inc. shares and 66.6% of Paylocity Holding Corporation shares. About 76.61% of QAD Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 32.7% are Paylocity Holding Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. 0.06% 4.4% 10.03% 5.61% -5.47% 11.86% Paylocity Holding Corporation -3.21% 5.23% 7.41% 48.11% 76.47% 69.56%

For the past year QAD Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Summary

Paylocity Holding Corporation beats on 12 of the 11 factors QAD Inc.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.