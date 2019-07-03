Reviewing QAD Inc. (QADB)’s and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)’s results

This is a contrast between QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 32 2.35 N/A 0.49 67.35 FireEye Inc. 16 3.71 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of QAD Inc. and FireEye Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of QAD Inc. and FireEye Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3%

Analyst Recommendations

QAD Inc. and FireEye Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FireEye Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, FireEye Inc.’s potential upside is 42.10% and its consensus target price is $21.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.32% of QAD Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.4% of FireEye Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 76.61% of QAD Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of FireEye Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. -2.14% 7.14% 9.09% -24.23% 7.07% 11.83% FireEye Inc. -2.21% -3.61% -8.61% -19.9% -12.08% -4.38%

For the past year QAD Inc. had bullish trend while FireEye Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

QAD Inc. beats FireEye Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.