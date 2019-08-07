Reviewing QAD Inc. (QADB)’s and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN)’s results

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 32 2.27 N/A 0.28 118.74 Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 3.45 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for QAD Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows QAD Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% -25.1% -20.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both QAD Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.32% and 67.5% respectively. About 76.61% of QAD Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Finjan Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. 0.06% 4.4% 10.03% 5.61% -5.47% 11.86% Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34%

For the past year QAD Inc. has 11.86% stronger performance while Finjan Holdings Inc. has -14.34% weaker performance.

Summary

QAD Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Finjan Holdings Inc.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.