Reviewing QAD Inc. (QADB)’s and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK)’s results

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 32 2.40 N/A 0.28 118.74 Carbon Black Inc. 17 8.47 N/A -3.53 0.00

Demonstrates QAD Inc. and Carbon Black Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1%

Analyst Ratings

QAD Inc. and Carbon Black Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Carbon Black Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Carbon Black Inc. has an average target price of $21.5, with potential downside of -17.59%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

QAD Inc. and Carbon Black Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.32% and 71.8%. About 76.61% of QAD Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Carbon Black Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. 0.06% 4.4% 10.03% 5.61% -5.47% 11.86% Carbon Black Inc. -0.43% 9.41% 37.14% 22.43% -8.95% 38.67%

For the past year QAD Inc. has weaker performance than Carbon Black Inc.

Summary

QAD Inc. beats Carbon Black Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.