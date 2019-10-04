Reviewing QAD Inc. (QADB)’s and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s results

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 31 114.17 10.80M 0.28 118.74 Aurora Mobile Limited 4 0.00 19.66M -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for QAD Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has QAD Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 34,849,951.60% 0% 0% Aurora Mobile Limited 525,823,103.05% -52.9% -12.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.32% of QAD Inc. shares and 13.9% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares. Insiders owned roughly 76.61% of QAD Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 33.75% are Aurora Mobile Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. 0.06% 4.4% 10.03% 5.61% -5.47% 11.86% Aurora Mobile Limited -3.27% 8.35% -33.5% -31.18% -33.5% -24.22%

For the past year QAD Inc. has 11.86% stronger performance while Aurora Mobile Limited has -24.22% weaker performance.

Summary

QAD Inc. beats Aurora Mobile Limited on 7 of the 11 factors.