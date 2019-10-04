Reviewing QAD Inc. (QADB)’s and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s results

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|QAD Inc.
|31
|114.17
|10.80M
|0.28
|118.74
|Aurora Mobile Limited
|4
|0.00
|19.66M
|-0.12
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for QAD Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 has QAD Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|QAD Inc.
|34,849,951.60%
|0%
|0%
|Aurora Mobile Limited
|525,823,103.05%
|-52.9%
|-12.7%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 11.32% of QAD Inc. shares and 13.9% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares. Insiders owned roughly 76.61% of QAD Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 33.75% are Aurora Mobile Limited’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|QAD Inc.
|0.06%
|4.4%
|10.03%
|5.61%
|-5.47%
|11.86%
|Aurora Mobile Limited
|-3.27%
|8.35%
|-33.5%
|-31.18%
|-33.5%
|-24.22%
For the past year QAD Inc. has 11.86% stronger performance while Aurora Mobile Limited has -24.22% weaker performance.
Summary
QAD Inc. beats Aurora Mobile Limited on 7 of the 11 factors.
