Reviewing QAD Inc. (QADB)’s and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)’s results

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 32 2.30 N/A 0.28 118.74 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 58 4.90 N/A 0.39 127.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of QAD Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than QAD Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. QAD Inc. is currently more affordable than Alarm.com Holdings Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us QAD Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 4.6%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for QAD Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $66, with potential upside of 39.68%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

QAD Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.32% and 94.4%. Insiders owned roughly 76.61% of QAD Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. 0.06% 4.4% 10.03% 5.61% -5.47% 11.86% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. -3.33% -4.9% -28.93% -19.55% 19.49% -3.78%

For the past year QAD Inc. had bullish trend while Alarm.com Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. beats QAD Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.