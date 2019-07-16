Reviewing QAD Inc. (QADA)’s and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO)’s results

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 44 2.48 N/A 0.44 107.91 Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.18 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates QAD Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us QAD Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 3.6% Sonic Foundry Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for QAD Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sonic Foundry Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

QAD Inc. has a 21.92% upside potential and a consensus target price of $52.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both QAD Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.2% and 13.14% respectively. QAD Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 28.5%. Comparatively, 38.41% are Sonic Foundry Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. 1.78% 6.58% 12.85% 10.93% 2.79% 21% Sonic Foundry Inc. 4.17% -5.21% -17.36% -31.03% -54.75% 53.85%

For the past year QAD Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sonic Foundry Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors QAD Inc. beats Sonic Foundry Inc.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.