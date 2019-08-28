Reviewing QAD Inc. (QADA)’s and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 43 2.26 N/A 0.20 211.47 Phunware Inc. 14 2.61 N/A -0.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see QAD Inc. and Phunware Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 2% Phunware Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of QAD Inc. Its rival Phunware Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. QAD Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Phunware Inc.

Analyst Ratings

QAD Inc. and Phunware Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Phunware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 33.74% for QAD Inc. with consensus target price of $52.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

QAD Inc. and Phunware Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 56.5% and 17.3%. Insiders owned roughly 30.3% of QAD Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Phunware Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. -1.17% 3.21% -7.82% 2.84% -12.67% 9.69% Phunware Inc. -7.57% -40.63% -79.72% -99.05% -83.48% -88.01%

For the past year QAD Inc. had bullish trend while Phunware Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors QAD Inc. beats Phunware Inc.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.