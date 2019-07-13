Reviewing QAD Inc. (QADA)’s and ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) and ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 44 2.45 N/A 0.44 107.91 ChannelAdvisor Corporation 11 1.99 N/A -0.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see QAD Inc. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has QAD Inc. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 3.6% ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.22 beta indicates that QAD Inc. is 22.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s 81.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.19 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of QAD Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival ChannelAdvisor Corporation is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. ChannelAdvisor Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than QAD Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for QAD Inc. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

QAD Inc.’s upside potential is 22.84% at a $52 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.2% of QAD Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.5% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 28.5% of QAD Inc. shares. Comparatively, ChannelAdvisor Corporation has 6.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. 1.78% 6.58% 12.85% 10.93% 2.79% 21% ChannelAdvisor Corporation -15.25% -17.38% -18% -12.61% -33.29% -13.3%

For the past year QAD Inc. had bullish trend while ChannelAdvisor Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

QAD Inc. beats ChannelAdvisor Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.