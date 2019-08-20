Reviewing QAD Inc. (QADA)’s and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)’s results

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 44 2.18 N/A 0.20 211.47 Adobe Inc. 278 13.84 N/A 5.42 55.15

Table 1 demonstrates QAD Inc. and Adobe Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Adobe Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than QAD Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. QAD Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 2% Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.09 beta indicates that QAD Inc. is 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Adobe Inc.’s 1.08 beta is the reason why it is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of QAD Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Adobe Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. QAD Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Adobe Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered QAD Inc. and Adobe Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Adobe Inc. 0 4 12 2.75

The upside potential is 38.70% for QAD Inc. with average target price of $52. On the other hand, Adobe Inc.’s potential upside is 6.98% and its average target price is $308.06. The results provided earlier shows that QAD Inc. appears more favorable than Adobe Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both QAD Inc. and Adobe Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.5% and 89.6% respectively. Insiders held 30.3% of QAD Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Adobe Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. -1.17% 3.21% -7.82% 2.84% -12.67% 9.69% Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1%

For the past year QAD Inc. has weaker performance than Adobe Inc.

Summary

Adobe Inc. beats QAD Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.