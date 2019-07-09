Reviewing Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO)’s and EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)’s results

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) and EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE:EVTC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Software & Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q2 Holdings Inc. 67 14.50 N/A -0.83 0.00 EVERTEC Inc. 29 5.15 N/A 1.21 23.10

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Q2 Holdings Inc. and EVERTEC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) and EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q2 Holdings Inc. 0.00% -30.9% -10.8% EVERTEC Inc. 0.00% 43.4% 9.6%

Risk & Volatility

Q2 Holdings Inc.’s 1.55 beta indicates that its volatility is 55.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. EVERTEC Inc.’s 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.74 beta.

Liquidity

Q2 Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, EVERTEC Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Q2 Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to EVERTEC Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Q2 Holdings Inc. and EVERTEC Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Q2 Holdings Inc. 1 3 5 2.56 EVERTEC Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Q2 Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $72.71, while its potential downside is -8.32%. EVERTEC Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 average price target and a -15.13% potential downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Q2 Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than EVERTEC Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.7% of Q2 Holdings Inc. shares and 85% of EVERTEC Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3% of Q2 Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of EVERTEC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Q2 Holdings Inc. 4.4% 4.05% 10.96% 37.48% 28.66% 46.05% EVERTEC Inc. -2.18% -4.13% -3.09% -2.11% 29.07% -2.86%

For the past year Q2 Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while EVERTEC Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Q2 Holdings Inc. beats EVERTEC Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics, a security analytics solution for customers to detect and block suspect transactions in digital banking solutions; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform that allows customers to analyze account holder data. It also provides Q2mobility App to access, engage, and complete banking transactions, such as adding and managing payees, transferring funds, executing single or recurring payments, viewing e-statements or check images, and managing other general banking services through mobile and tablet devices; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2text, a mobile solution, which enables digital banking activities through the text messaging function of the device. In addition, the company offers Q2voice, a voice-based solution for telephones; Q2themes, a personalization solution for customizing digital banking services through personal, local, loyalty, and audience-specific themes, such as language preferences, font styles, and designs specific; and Q2clarity, an analytics solution for Q2online customers. Further, it provides Centrix Dispute Tracking System, an electronic transaction dispute management solution; Centrix Payments I.Q. System, an ACH file monitoring and risk reporting solution; and Centrix Exact/Transaction Management System, a fraud prevention tool. The company was formerly known as CBG Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Q2 Holdings, Inc. in March 2013. Q2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

EVERTEC, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Acquiring, Payment Processing, and Business Solutions. The Merchant Acquiring segment provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. The Payment Processing segment offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines and EBT card programs. Its services include credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers; payment and billing products for merchants, businesses, and financial institutions; and EBT services. The Business Solutions segment provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting services, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, corporations, and governments. The company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately two billion transactions. It sells and distributes its services primarily through a proprietary direct sales force, as well as various indirect sales channels, including value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Carib Latam Holdings, Inc. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.