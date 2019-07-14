Reviewing Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO)’s and eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN)’s results

This is a contrast between Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) and eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Business Software & Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q2 Holdings Inc. 68 14.85 N/A -0.83 0.00 eGain Corporation 9 3.67 N/A 0.07 130.82

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Q2 Holdings Inc. and eGain Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q2 Holdings Inc. 0.00% -30.9% -10.8% eGain Corporation 0.00% 14.2% -1.9%

Risk & Volatility

Q2 Holdings Inc.’s 1.55 beta indicates that its volatility is 55.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, eGain Corporation has beta of 0.53 which is 47.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.1 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Q2 Holdings Inc. Its rival eGain Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Q2 Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than eGain Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Q2 Holdings Inc. and eGain Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Q2 Holdings Inc. 1 3 5 2.56 eGain Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Q2 Holdings Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -10.43% and an $72.71 average price target. eGain Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $10 average price target and a 25.16% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, eGain Corporation is looking more favorable than Q2 Holdings Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.7% of Q2 Holdings Inc. shares and 80.7% of eGain Corporation shares. Insiders held 3% of Q2 Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.7% of eGain Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Q2 Holdings Inc. 4.4% 4.05% 10.96% 37.48% 28.66% 46.05% eGain Corporation -13.56% -14.15% -23.85% 2.63% -16.92% 33.41%

For the past year Q2 Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than eGain Corporation

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics, a security analytics solution for customers to detect and block suspect transactions in digital banking solutions; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform that allows customers to analyze account holder data. It also provides Q2mobility App to access, engage, and complete banking transactions, such as adding and managing payees, transferring funds, executing single or recurring payments, viewing e-statements or check images, and managing other general banking services through mobile and tablet devices; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2text, a mobile solution, which enables digital banking activities through the text messaging function of the device. In addition, the company offers Q2voice, a voice-based solution for telephones; Q2themes, a personalization solution for customizing digital banking services through personal, local, loyalty, and audience-specific themes, such as language preferences, font styles, and designs specific; and Q2clarity, an analytics solution for Q2online customers. Further, it provides Centrix Dispute Tracking System, an electronic transaction dispute management solution; Centrix Payments I.Q. System, an ACH file monitoring and risk reporting solution; and Centrix Exact/Transaction Management System, a fraud prevention tool. The company was formerly known as CBG Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Q2 Holdings, Inc. in March 2013. Q2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

eGain Corporation provides cloud-based customer engagement software solutions worldwide. The company offers eGain software suite, including eGain Mobile for businesses to offer engagement options in the eGain suite to mobile users. It also provides Web applications comprising eGain Offers that helps businesses engage visitors on the company Website and Facebook fan pages; eGain Virtual Assistant that enables conversational automation to engage customers across digital touch points; eGain Cobrowse that enables phone and chat reps to show customers around the Website, help locate information, and hand-hold them during complex tasks; eGain Super Chat for Website visitors to conduct chats with agents; eGain ClickToCall provides Website visitors the ability to request a callback; and eGain SelfService to support customer self-service options. In addition, the company offers desktop applications consisting eGain Advisor Desktop, a desktop for customer service advisors in a digital world; eGain CallTrack call logging system; eGain Mail+Social, a application for processing inbound customer emails and providing email customer response; and eGain KnowledgeAgent, which empowers contact center agents with AI-powered knowledge management. Further, it eGain suite includes eGain Operational Analytics for businesses to monitor, measure, and manage their omnichannel contact center operation; eGain Secure Messaging that enables secure messaging for business with their customers; and eGain Notify, an application to deliver automatic reminders, alerts, and updates at various stages of the customer journey. Additionally, the company offers implementation, solution development, systems integration, and training services. It serves retail, telecommunications, financial services, insurance, outsourced services, technology, utilities, government, manufacturing, and consumer electronics industries. eGain Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.