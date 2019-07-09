Reviewing Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO)’s and Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)’s results

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) and Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) compete with each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q2 Holdings Inc. 67 14.12 N/A -0.83 0.00 Aspen Technology Inc. 106 16.22 N/A 2.78 41.20

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Q2 Holdings Inc. and Aspen Technology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q2 Holdings Inc. 0.00% -30.9% -10.8% Aspen Technology Inc. 0.00% 43.6% 20.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.55 beta indicates that Q2 Holdings Inc. is 55.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Aspen Technology Inc. has a 1.63 beta and it is 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Q2 Holdings Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Aspen Technology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Q2 Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aspen Technology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Q2 Holdings Inc. and Aspen Technology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Q2 Holdings Inc. 1 3 5 2.56 Aspen Technology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The downside potential is -5.85% for Q2 Holdings Inc. with consensus target price of $72.71. Competitively Aspen Technology Inc. has a consensus target price of $116.5, with potential downside of -8.65%. Based on the results given earlier, Q2 Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Aspen Technology Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Q2 Holdings Inc. and Aspen Technology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.7% and 99.92%. Q2 Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3%. Competitively, Aspen Technology Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Q2 Holdings Inc. 4.4% 4.05% 10.96% 37.48% 28.66% 46.05% Aspen Technology Inc. -2.36% 3.98% 16.38% 35.77% 23.22% 39.17%

For the past year Q2 Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aspen Technology Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Aspen Technology Inc. beats Q2 Holdings Inc.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics, a security analytics solution for customers to detect and block suspect transactions in digital banking solutions; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform that allows customers to analyze account holder data. It also provides Q2mobility App to access, engage, and complete banking transactions, such as adding and managing payees, transferring funds, executing single or recurring payments, viewing e-statements or check images, and managing other general banking services through mobile and tablet devices; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2text, a mobile solution, which enables digital banking activities through the text messaging function of the device. In addition, the company offers Q2voice, a voice-based solution for telephones; Q2themes, a personalization solution for customizing digital banking services through personal, local, loyalty, and audience-specific themes, such as language preferences, font styles, and designs specific; and Q2clarity, an analytics solution for Q2online customers. Further, it provides Centrix Dispute Tracking System, an electronic transaction dispute management solution; Centrix Payments I.Q. System, an ACH file monitoring and risk reporting solution; and Centrix Exact/Transaction Management System, a fraud prevention tool. The company was formerly known as CBG Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Q2 Holdings, Inc. in March 2013. Q2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments. The company's software suites include aspenONE Engineering, aspenONE Manufacturing and Supply Chain, and aspenONE Asset Performance Management, which are integrated applications that allow end users to design process manufacturing environments, forecast and simulate potential actions, monitor operational performances, predict the reliability of an asset and equipment failure, and manage planning and scheduling activities, as well as collaborate across these functions and activities. It also provides software maintenance and support, professional, and training services. The company's customers include companies that are engaged in the process and other industries, including energy, chemicals, engineering, and construction, as well as pharmaceuticals, transportation, power, metals and mining, pulp and paper, and consumer packaged goods. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.