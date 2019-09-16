Reviewing Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO)’s and Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)’s results

As Business Software & Services businesses, Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) and Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q2 Holdings Inc. 76 13.77 N/A -1.12 0.00 Amdocs Limited 60 2.22 N/A 2.61 24.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Q2 Holdings Inc. and Amdocs Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Q2 Holdings Inc. and Amdocs Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q2 Holdings Inc. 0.00% -30.9% -10.8% Amdocs Limited 0.00% 10.4% 6.7%

Volatility & Risk

Q2 Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.37 and its 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Amdocs Limited’s 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Q2 Holdings Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Amdocs Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Q2 Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Amdocs Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Q2 Holdings Inc. and Amdocs Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Q2 Holdings Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Amdocs Limited 0 1 0 2.00

Q2 Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $96, while its potential upside is 20.05%. Amdocs Limited on the other hand boasts of a $75 consensus price target and a 13.33% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Q2 Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Amdocs Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Q2 Holdings Inc. and Amdocs Limited are owned by institutional investors at 96.5% and 97.4% respectively. About 2.8% of Q2 Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.8% of Amdocs Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Q2 Holdings Inc. 0.21% 4.01% 8.52% 38.37% 35.83% 61.19% Amdocs Limited -0.02% 3.41% 16.47% 15.59% -5.23% 9.24%

For the past year Q2 Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Amdocs Limited

Summary

Q2 Holdings Inc. beats Amdocs Limited on 6 of the 10 factors.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics, a security analytics solution for customers to detect and block suspect transactions in digital banking solutions; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform that allows customers to analyze account holder data. It also provides Q2mobility App to access, engage, and complete banking transactions, such as adding and managing payees, transferring funds, executing single or recurring payments, viewing e-statements or check images, and managing other general banking services through mobile and tablet devices; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2text, a mobile solution, which enables digital banking activities through the text messaging function of the device. In addition, the company offers Q2voice, a voice-based solution for telephones; Q2themes, a personalization solution for customizing digital banking services through personal, local, loyalty, and audience-specific themes, such as language preferences, font styles, and designs specific; and Q2clarity, an analytics solution for Q2online customers. Further, it provides Centrix Dispute Tracking System, an electronic transaction dispute management solution; Centrix Payments I.Q. System, an ACH file monitoring and risk reporting solution; and Centrix Exact/Transaction Management System, a fraud prevention tool. The company was formerly known as CBG Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Q2 Holdings, Inc. in March 2013. Q2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions in interaction channels. It also provides network solutions to design, deploy, operate, and optimize mobile networks; operational support systems for fixed line, broadband, wireless, and cable TV networks; and network optimization suite to plan, build, launch, manage, and optimize radio access networks. In addition, the company offers network functions virtualization standards-based software solutions to virtualize network services; and network control products, whcih manage the subscriber or device experience in real time, including controlling access to 3G, 4G, fixed, and convergent networks, as well as managing the consumption of bandwidth. Further, it provides Internet of things monetization and connected home platforms to support connected devices, a cloud-based environment to offer integrated home services, and a solution that allows enterprises to purchase connectivity from service providers in a wholesale mode. Additionally, the company offers mobile financial services, and big data management and analytics products; and entertainment and media solutions that enable the management of media and advertising selling, fulfillment, operations, advertiser and consumer experience, and financial processes in digital and print media, as well as Amdocs Optima, a converged multi-tenant digital customer management and commerce platform. It also provides thought leadership and advisory, systems integration, transformation, managed, digital business operations for order to activation, order gateway, testing, revenue guard, and network services; and Amdocs Academy, a cloud-based learning portal. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.