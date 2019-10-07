Reviewing Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN)’s and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)’s results

Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 0.00 16.49M 0.73 11.23 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pzena Investment Management Inc and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 191,077,636.15% 48.7% 8.6% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.4% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Pzena Investment Management Inc’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc has -0.9% weaker performance while Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has 12.61% stronger performance.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management Inc beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.