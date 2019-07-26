Reviewing Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN)’s and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.82 N/A 0.74 13.07 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 7 5.59 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pzena Investment Management Inc and Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 47.2% 8.3% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.7% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.27% are Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc -5.36% 18.41% 12% -0.05% 13.74% 18.21% Oxford Square Capital Corp. -0.78% 0.16% -5.92% -6.33% -5.92% -1.7%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc has 18.21% stronger performance while Oxford Square Capital Corp. has -1.7% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Pzena Investment Management Inc beats Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.