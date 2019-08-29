Reviewing Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pzena Investment Management Inc has 63.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Pzena Investment Management Inc has 1.2% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Pzena Investment Management Inc and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.70% 8.60% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Pzena Investment Management Inc and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc N/A 9 11.23 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Pzena Investment Management Inc has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Pzena Investment Management Inc and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pzena Investment Management Inc 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.52 1.58 2.58

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 144.28%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pzena Investment Management Inc and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc has -0.90% weaker performance while Pzena Investment Management Inc’s rivals have 20.51% stronger performance.

Volatility & Risk

Pzena Investment Management Inc has a beta of 1.17 and its 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Pzena Investment Management Inc’s peers have beta of 1.24 which is 24.17% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Pzena Investment Management Inc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management Inc’s rivals beat Pzena Investment Management Inc on 7 of the 6 factors.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.