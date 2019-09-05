Reviewing Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN)’s and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)’s results

Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.71 N/A 0.73 11.23 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.65 N/A 1.75 5.72

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Hennessy Advisors Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Pzena Investment Management Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Pzena Investment Management Inc’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pzena Investment Management Inc and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Volatility and Risk

Pzena Investment Management Inc’s 1.17 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.86 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pzena Investment Management Inc and Hennessy Advisors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.4% and 17.3% respectively. About 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 29% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc was more bearish than Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.