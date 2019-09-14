Reviewing Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN)’s and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)’s results

We are comparing Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 4.56 N/A 0.73 11.23 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.19 N/A 0.48 21.25

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Pzena Investment Management Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Pzena Investment Management Inc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pzena Investment Management Inc and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 63.4% and 10.68% respectively. Pzena Investment Management Inc’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.41% -2.89% -2.81% -6.59% -7.27% 1.54%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc has -0.9% weaker performance while Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has 1.54% stronger performance.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.