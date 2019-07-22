Reviewing Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN)’s and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)’s results

Both Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.61 N/A 0.74 13.07 Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 2.76 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pzena Investment Management Inc and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Pzena Investment Management Inc and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 47.2% 8.3% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Pzena Investment Management Inc has a 1.24 beta, while its volatility is 24.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has a 0.38 beta which is 62.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pzena Investment Management Inc and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.7% and 52%. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc’s shares. Comparatively, 3.1% are Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc -5.36% 18.41% 12% -0.05% 13.74% 18.21% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. -1.44% -9.67% 17.43% 14.17% 6.75% 21.6%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc has weaker performance than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Pzena Investment Management Inc beats Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.