Reviewing Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN)’s and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC)’s results

Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 4.56 N/A 0.73 11.23 Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.23 N/A 0.29 30.14

In table 1 we can see Pzena Investment Management Inc and Great Elm Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Great Elm Capital Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Pzena Investment Management Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Pzena Investment Management Inc’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Great Elm Capital Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6% Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.4% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9% Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc had bearish trend while Great Elm Capital Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management Inc beats on 7 of the 9 factors Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.