Reviewing Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN)’s and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)’s results

Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 4.09 N/A 0.73 11.23 Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.28 N/A 0.66 16.94

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pzena Investment Management Inc and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Pzena Investment Management Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Pzena Investment Management Inc is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Pzena Investment Management Inc and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 63.4% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares and 30.07% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares. About 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc has -0.9% weaker performance while Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has 13.64% stronger performance.

Summary

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund beats on 6 of the 9 factors Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.