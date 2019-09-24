Reviewing Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN)’s and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR)’s results

We are contrasting Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.97 N/A 0.73 11.23 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 41 7.20 N/A 1.20 33.70

In table 1 we can see Pzena Investment Management Inc and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Pzena Investment Management Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Pzena Investment Management Inc’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9%

Risk and Volatility

Pzena Investment Management Inc has a beta of 1.17 and its 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has a 1.42 beta and it is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pzena Investment Management Inc and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.4% and 62.8% respectively. About 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.79% are CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc had bearish trend while CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.