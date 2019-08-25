Reviewing Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN)’s and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)’s results

Both Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.60 N/A 0.73 11.23 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 14 14.09 N/A 0.44 33.98

Table 1 demonstrates Pzena Investment Management Inc and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Pzena Investment Management Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Pzena Investment Management Inc’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pzena Investment Management Inc and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pzena Investment Management Inc and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors at 63.4% and 9.24% respectively. Pzena Investment Management Inc’s share held by insiders are 1.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc has -0.9% weaker performance while BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has 16.34% stronger performance.

Summary

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats on 6 of the 9 factors Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.