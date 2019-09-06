Reviewing Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN)’s and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)’s results

Since Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.67 N/A 0.73 11.23 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 11 105.61 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Pzena Investment Management Inc and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 63.4% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares and 32.94% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited shares. About 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.11% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc has -0.9% weaker performance while ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has 25.05% stronger performance.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management Inc beats on 4 of the 7 factors ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.