Reviewing Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN)’s and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.82 N/A 0.74 13.07 Altaba Inc. 70 110.85 N/A -15.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pzena Investment Management Inc and Altaba Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pzena Investment Management Inc and Altaba Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 47.2% 8.3% Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pzena Investment Management Inc and Altaba Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pzena Investment Management Inc 0 0 0 0.00 Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Altaba Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $78 consensus target price and a 9.84% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pzena Investment Management Inc and Altaba Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.7% and 73.03%. 1.2% are Pzena Investment Management Inc’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.22% are Altaba Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc -5.36% 18.41% 12% -0.05% 13.74% 18.21% Altaba Inc. -1.86% -4.1% 3.26% 16.96% -7.06% 23.09%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc has weaker performance than Altaba Inc.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.