Reviewing Pyxus International Inc. (PYX)’s and Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)’s results

Pyxus International Inc. (NYSE:PYX) and Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), both competing one another are Cigarettes companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxus International Inc. 19 0.08 N/A -7.18 0.00 Vector Group Ltd. 10 0.97 N/A 0.40 23.95

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pyxus International Inc. and Vector Group Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pyxus International Inc. and Vector Group Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxus International Inc. 0.00% -27.3% -3.2% Vector Group Ltd. 0.00% -14.2% 5.3%

Volatility and Risk

Pyxus International Inc.’s current beta is 1.04 and it happens to be 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Vector Group Ltd.’s 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

Pyxus International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Vector Group Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pyxus International Inc. and Vector Group Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 63.5% and 55.8%. About 4.6% of Pyxus International Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Vector Group Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pyxus International Inc. -1.88% -2.83% -18.77% 18.47% 0.11% 53.63% Vector Group Ltd. 1.38% -8.5% -16.62% -33.15% -47.61% -1.54%

For the past year Pyxus International Inc. had bullish trend while Vector Group Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vector Group Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Pyxus International Inc.

Pyxus International, Inc., an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc. and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc. in September 2018. Pyxus International, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is based in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates through Tobacco, E-Cigarettes, and Real Estate segments. The company produces cigarettes in 116 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, PYRAMID, GRAND PRIX, LIGGETT SELECT, and EVE brand names, as well as USA and various partner brands, and private label brands. It also sells electronic cigarettes. In addition, the company provides residential brokerage, relocation, and real estate sales and marketing services, as well as title and settlement services to real estate companies and financial institutions; manages cooperatives, condominiums, and apartments; acquires, owns, and invests in real estate properties; and engages in land development activities. Further, it operates elliman.com, which serves as a destination where consumers can search properties and access market information, as well as offers building and neighborhood guides, and other interactive content; and AskElliman.com that facilitates communication with consumers, providing them with access to information from real estate to mortgage financing, to specific neighborhoods. Vector Group Ltd. markets and sells its cigarettes to candy and tobacco distributors, as well as grocery, drug, and convenience store chains. The company was formerly known as Brooke Group Ltd. Vector Group Ltd. was founded in 1911 and is based in Miami, Florida.