Reviewing Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS)’s and Its Peers results

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) is a company in the Shipping industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.35% of all Shipping’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Pyxis Tankers Inc. has 81.86% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 29.40% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Pyxis Tankers Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxis Tankers Inc. 0.00% -26.50% -9.30% Industry Average 5.54% 5.93% 2.15%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Pyxis Tankers Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxis Tankers Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 25.22M 455.00M 23.53

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Pyxis Tankers Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxis Tankers Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.50 1.21 2.72

$2.5 is the average target price of Pyxis Tankers Inc., with a potential upside of 104.92%. The peers have a potential upside of 85.21%. Based on the results given earlier the research analysts’ belief is that Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pyxis Tankers Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pyxis Tankers Inc. -2.05% -3.83% -14.69% -2.94% 15.95% 6.09% Industry Average 1.88% 9.01% 9.18% 23.03% 19.97% 28.67%

For the past year Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pyxis Tankers Inc. are 0.2 and 0.1. Competitively, Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s peers have 1.25 and 1.07 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Pyxis Tankers Inc. has a beta of -0.74 and its 174.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s peers are 28.28% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.28 beta.

Dividends

Pyxis Tankers Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s competitors beat Pyxis Tankers Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 24, 2017, the company operated a fleet of six double hull product tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.