Reviewing Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS)’s and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s results

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) compete with each other in the Shipping sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxis Tankers Inc. 1 0.80 N/A -0.39 0.00 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 8 1.07 N/A -1.07 0.00

Demonstrates Pyxis Tankers Inc. and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pyxis Tankers Inc. and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxis Tankers Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -6.8% Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0.00% 1.4% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 205.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -1.05 beta. Competitively, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.64 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pyxis Tankers Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Inc. and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxis Tankers Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s average price target is $17.38, while its potential upside is 76.09%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.4% of Pyxis Tankers Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.7% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited are owned by institutional investors. Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 81.86%. Competitively, 0.6% are Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pyxis Tankers Inc. -0.84% -15.71% 15.77% -46.85% -3.11% 18.33% Genco Shipping & Trading Limited -7.41% 1.89% 9.67% -17.12% -51.9% 9.25%

For the past year Pyxis Tankers Inc. has stronger performance than Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited beats Pyxis Tankers Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 24, 2017, the company operated a fleet of six double hull product tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of March 28, 2017, its fleet consisted of 13 Capesize, 6 Panamax, 4 Ultramax, 21 Supramax, 2 Handymax, and 15 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,735,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.