Reviewing PVH Corp. (PVH)’s and Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC)’s results

We are contrasting PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) and Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PVH Corp. 100 0.64 N/A 8.12 10.96 Centric Brands Inc. 4 0.10 N/A -5.14 0.00

Demonstrates PVH Corp. and Centric Brands Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of PVH Corp. and Centric Brands Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PVH Corp. 0.00% 11.4% 5.3% Centric Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.39 beta indicates that PVH Corp. is 39.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Centric Brands Inc.’s 193.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.93 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PVH Corp. are 1.5 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Centric Brands Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. PVH Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Centric Brands Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for PVH Corp. and Centric Brands Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PVH Corp. 1 3 7 2.64 Centric Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 23.84% for PVH Corp. with average target price of $106.64.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.4% of PVH Corp. shares and 74.3% of Centric Brands Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1% of PVH Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.03% of Centric Brands Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PVH Corp. -0.33% -6.66% -30.7% -19.42% -42% -4.34% Centric Brands Inc. -1.46% -29.32% -16.92% -29.13% -50.09% -21.28%

For the past year PVH Corp. has stronger performance than Centric Brands Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors PVH Corp. beats Centric Brands Inc.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail segments. It designs, markets, and retails menÂ’s and womenÂ’s apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products. The company offers its products under its own brands, such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, WarnerÂ’s, Olga, and Eagle; and licensed brands comprising Speedo, Geoffrey Beene, Kenneth Cole New York, Kenneth Cole Reaction, Sean John, MICHAEL Michael Kors, Michael Kors Collection, and Chaps, as well as various other licensed and private label brands. It also licenses its own brands over various products. The company distributes its products at wholesale in department, chain, specialty, mass market, club, off-price, and independent stores; and through company-operated full-price specialty and outlet stores, as well as through e-commerce sites. PVH Corp. was founded in 1881 and is based in New York, New York.