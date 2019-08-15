Reviewing Puyi Inc. (PUYI)’s and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)’s results

Both Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puyi Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Puyi Inc. and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Puyi Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56%

For the past year Puyi Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund