Reviewing Puyi Inc. (PUYI)’s and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX)’s results

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puyi Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.34 N/A 0.54 26.22

Demonstrates Puyi Inc. and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Puyi Inc. and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Puyi Inc. and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 15.51%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puyi Inc. 2.3% 2.3% 0% 0% 0% -8.24% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund -0.21% 1.5% 6.28% 11.28% 5.18% 12.07%

For the past year Puyi Inc. has -8.24% weaker performance while Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has 12.07% stronger performance.

Summary

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Puyi Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.