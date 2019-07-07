Reviewing Puyi Inc. (PUYI)’s and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)’s results

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puyi Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Puyi Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Puyi Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Puyi Inc. shares and 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puyi Inc. 2.3% 2.3% 0% 0% 0% -8.24% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -0.12% 0.68% 2.95% 12.82% 5.54% 11.04%

For the past year Puyi Inc. had bearish trend while Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Puyi Inc.