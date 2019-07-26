Reviewing Puyi Inc. (PUYI)’s and Its Competitors results

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Puyi Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 40.01% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Puyi Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Puyi Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Puyi Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Puyi Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Puyi Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puyi Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.11 1.94 1.67 2.59

The potential upside of the rivals is 142.58%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Puyi Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puyi Inc. 2.3% 2.3% 0% 0% 0% -8.24% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Puyi Inc. has -8.24% weaker performance while Puyi Inc.’s peers have 15.48% stronger performance.

Dividends

Puyi Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Puyi Inc.’s competitors beat Puyi Inc.