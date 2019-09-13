Reviewing Puyi Inc. (PUYI)’s and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC)’s results

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Puyi Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|6
|4.43
|N/A
|0.14
|43.48
In table 1 we can see Puyi Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Puyi Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Puyi Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Puyi Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Puyi Inc.
|1.88%
|-6.74%
|94.17%
|0%
|0%
|91.18%
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|-0.17%
|-1.32%
|-1.64%
|-1.8%
|0.17%
|13.42%
For the past year Puyi Inc. has stronger performance than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats Puyi Inc.
