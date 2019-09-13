Reviewing Puyi Inc. (PUYI)’s and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC)’s results

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puyi Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.43 N/A 0.14 43.48

In table 1 we can see Puyi Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Puyi Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Puyi Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42%

For the past year Puyi Inc. has stronger performance than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats Puyi Inc.