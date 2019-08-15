Reviewing Puxin Limited (NEW)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Education & Training Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Puxin Limited’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.85% of all Education & Training Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Puxin Limited has 0% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 11.18% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Puxin Limited and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puxin Limited 0.00% -570.20% -36.00% Industry Average 27.76% 47.94% 7.12%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Puxin Limited and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Puxin Limited N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 75.70M 272.70M 28.84

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Puxin Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puxin Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.40 2.64

The peers have a potential upside of -10.19%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Puxin Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puxin Limited 4.82% -4.99% -28.6% 12.36% -67.31% 3.05% Industry Average 3.04% 7.08% 15.37% 35.23% 73.23% 34.84%

For the past year Puxin Limited was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Puxin Limited has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Puxin Limited’s peers Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 2.25 Quick Ratio. Puxin Limited’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Puxin Limited.

Dividends

Puxin Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Puxin Limited’s peers beat Puxin Limited.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries. The company also provides group class courses; personalized tutoring courses; English tutoring services for children in kindergarten; and extra-curricular courses to students, such as painting, calligraphy, music, debate, and science, as well as offers Web-based and mobile-based platforms for K-12 tutoring services. In addition, it sells education materials; and provides advertisement, study consulting, and training services. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a network of 397 learning centers; and 4 schools providing extra-curricular education courses. Puxin Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.