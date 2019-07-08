Reviewing Puxin Limited (NEW)’s and GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX)’s results

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) and GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) have been rivals in the Education & Training Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puxin Limited 7 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00 GP Strategies Corporation 14 0.49 N/A 0.59 26.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Puxin Limited and GP Strategies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puxin Limited 0.00% -570.2% -36% GP Strategies Corporation 0.00% 4.9% 2.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Puxin Limited are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor GP Strategies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. GP Strategies Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Puxin Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Puxin Limited and GP Strategies Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puxin Limited 0 0 0 0.00 GP Strategies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, GP Strategies Corporation’s potential upside is 23.16% and its average target price is $19.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.8% of Puxin Limited shares and 87.8% of GP Strategies Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.9% of GP Strategies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puxin Limited -4.71% -36.03% 5.37% -7.3% 0% 9.64% GP Strategies Corporation 16.58% 22.91% -2.9% 8.91% -20.41% 22.13%

For the past year Puxin Limited was less bullish than GP Strategies Corporation.

Summary

GP Strategies Corporation beats Puxin Limited on 9 of the 9 factors.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries. The company also provides group class courses; personalized tutoring courses; English tutoring services for children in kindergarten; and extra-curricular courses to students, such as painting, calligraphy, music, debate, and science, as well as offers Web-based and mobile-based platforms for K-12 tutoring services. In addition, it sells education materials; and provides advertisement, study consulting, and training services. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a network of 397 learning centers; and 4 schools providing extra-curricular education courses. Puxin Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

GP Strategies Corporation provides customized training solutions focused on performance improvement initiatives worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, e-learning, system hosting, and training business process outsourcing and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial, and other industries, as well as to government agencies; and vocational skills training and human capital management services. The Professional & Technical Services segment offers training, consulting, engineering, and technical services, such as lean consulting, emergency preparedness, safety and regulatory compliance, chemical demilitarization, and environmental services to the manufacturing, steel, pharmaceutical, and petrochemical industries, as well as federal and state government agencies, and large government contractors. The Sandy Training & Marketing segment provides custom product sales training to customer sales forces; and technical training services to automotive manufacturers and customers in other industries, as well as provides customer relationship assessment on marketing strategy and connects with their customers. The Performance Readiness Solutions segment offers performance and technology consulting services, including platform adoption, end-user training, change and knowledge management, customer product training outsourcing, training content development, and sales enablement solutions to manufacturing, aerospace, healthcare, life sciences, consumer products, financial, telecommunications, and higher education industries, as well as the government agencies; and enterprise resource planning product training services. GP Strategies Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.