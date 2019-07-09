Reviewing Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL)’s and Its Rivals results

Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) is a company in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Purple Innovation Inc. has 88.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 63.84% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Purple Innovation Inc. has 9.25% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.60% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Purple Innovation Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Purple Innovation Inc. 0.00% -672.00% -6.40% Industry Average 5.76% 17.25% 7.41%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Purple Innovation Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Purple Innovation Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 106.21M 1.84B 15.76

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Purple Innovation Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Purple Innovation Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.33 2.75 2.37

As a group, Home Furnishings & Fixtures companies have a potential upside of 68.16%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Purple Innovation Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Purple Innovation Inc. 5.58% 32.23% 18.43% 28.49% -32.71% 15.62% Industry Average 2.54% 14.36% 21.53% 31.51% 18.95% 32.21%

For the past year Purple Innovation Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Purple Innovation Inc. are 1 and 0.5. Competitively, Purple Innovation Inc.’s rivals have 2.28 and 1.39 for Current and Quick Ratio. Purple Innovation Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Purple Innovation Inc.

Dividends

Purple Innovation Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Purple Innovation Inc.’s rivals beat Purple Innovation Inc.

Purple Innovation, Inc. designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer and retail channels. Purple Innovation, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Alpine, Utah.