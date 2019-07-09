Reviewing Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL)’s and Its Rivals results

Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) is a company in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Purple Innovation Inc. has 88.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 63.84% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Purple Innovation Inc. has 9.25% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.60% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has Purple Innovation Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Purple Innovation Inc.
|0.00%
|-672.00%
|-6.40%
|Industry Average
|5.76%
|17.25%
|7.41%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Purple Innovation Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Purple Innovation Inc.
|N/A
|6
|0.00
|Industry Average
|106.21M
|1.84B
|15.76
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Purple Innovation Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Purple Innovation Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.50
|2.33
|2.75
|2.37
As a group, Home Furnishings & Fixtures companies have a potential upside of 68.16%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Purple Innovation Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Purple Innovation Inc.
|5.58%
|32.23%
|18.43%
|28.49%
|-32.71%
|15.62%
|Industry Average
|2.54%
|14.36%
|21.53%
|31.51%
|18.95%
|32.21%
For the past year Purple Innovation Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Purple Innovation Inc. are 1 and 0.5. Competitively, Purple Innovation Inc.’s rivals have 2.28 and 1.39 for Current and Quick Ratio. Purple Innovation Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Purple Innovation Inc.
Dividends
Purple Innovation Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Purple Innovation Inc.’s rivals beat Purple Innovation Inc.
Purple Innovation, Inc. designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer and retail channels. Purple Innovation, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Alpine, Utah.
