Reviewing Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO)’s and Its Competitors results

Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) is a company in the Water Utilities industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Pure Cycle Corporation has 66.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 58.76% institutional ownership for its peers. 3.61% of Pure Cycle Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.48% of all Water Utilities companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Pure Cycle Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pure Cycle Corporation
|0.00%
|3.10%
|2.90%
|Industry Average
|118.58%
|11.51%
|3.61%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Pure Cycle Corporation and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pure Cycle Corporation
|N/A
|10
|120.78
|Industry Average
|89.21M
|75.23M
|42.59
Pure Cycle Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Pure Cycle Corporation and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pure Cycle Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|2.00
|1.25
|2.00
|2.29
The potential upside of the rivals is 29.19%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pure Cycle Corporation and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pure Cycle Corporation
|-1.72%
|2.16%
|9.47%
|8.27%
|2.55%
|9.47%
|Industry Average
|1.56%
|6.21%
|9.86%
|14.20%
|25.20%
|18.45%
For the past year Pure Cycle Corporation has weaker performance than Pure Cycle Corporation’s peers.
Liquidity
Pure Cycle Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Pure Cycle Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.27 and has 2.01 Quick Ratio. Pure Cycle Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pure Cycle Corporation’s peers.
Risk & Volatility
Pure Cycle Corporation is 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.53. Competitively, Pure Cycle Corporation’s peers are 66.67% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.33 beta.
Dividends
Pure Cycle Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Pure Cycle Corporation’s peers beat Pure Cycle Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.
