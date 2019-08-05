Reviewing Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO)’s and Its Competitors results

Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) is a company in the Water Utilities industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pure Cycle Corporation has 66.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 58.76% institutional ownership for its peers. 3.61% of Pure Cycle Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.48% of all Water Utilities companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Pure Cycle Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Cycle Corporation 0.00% 3.10% 2.90% Industry Average 118.58% 11.51% 3.61%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Pure Cycle Corporation and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Cycle Corporation N/A 10 120.78 Industry Average 89.21M 75.23M 42.59

Pure Cycle Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Pure Cycle Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Cycle Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.25 2.00 2.29

The potential upside of the rivals is 29.19%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pure Cycle Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Cycle Corporation -1.72% 2.16% 9.47% 8.27% 2.55% 9.47% Industry Average 1.56% 6.21% 9.86% 14.20% 25.20% 18.45%

For the past year Pure Cycle Corporation has weaker performance than Pure Cycle Corporation’s peers.

Liquidity

Pure Cycle Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Pure Cycle Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.27 and has 2.01 Quick Ratio. Pure Cycle Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pure Cycle Corporation’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Pure Cycle Corporation is 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.53. Competitively, Pure Cycle Corporation’s peers are 66.67% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.33 beta.

Dividends

Pure Cycle Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Pure Cycle Corporation’s peers beat Pure Cycle Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.