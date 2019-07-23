Reviewing Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU)’s and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS)’s results

Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.11 94.12 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 155.23

Demonstrates Pure Acquisition Corp. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Pure Acquisition Corp. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Pure Acquisition Corp.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.6% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares and 67.93% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 1.04% 2.39% 3.17% 5.71% 0% 2.19% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation -0.59% 0.1% 2.44% 4.45% 0% 2.13%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.