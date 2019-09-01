Reviewing Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU)’s and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC)’s results

Both Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.11 93.86 Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.09% 0.66% 3.28% 3.98% 0% 1.9% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.4% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.52%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp. beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV on 5 of the 5 factors.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.