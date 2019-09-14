Reviewing Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU)’s and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ)’s results

Both Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.11 93.86 Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pure Acquisition Corp. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pure Acquisition Corp. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20% and 70.25%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.09% 0.66% 3.28% 3.98% 0% 1.9% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.27% 0.95% 1.94% 5.9% 0% 3.78%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Pure Acquisition Corp. beats Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.