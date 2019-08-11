Reviewing Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU)’s and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s results

Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.11 93.86 Akerna Corp. 12 7.50 N/A -0.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Pure Acquisition Corp. and Akerna Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pure Acquisition Corp. and Akerna Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Akerna Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pure Acquisition Corp. Its rival Akerna Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.5 and 4.5 respectively. Akerna Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 20% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.5% of Akerna Corp. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Akerna Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.09% 0.66% 3.28% 3.98% 0% 1.9% Akerna Corp. -20.92% -43.84% 6.4% 7.09% 11.44% 7.14%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Akerna Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Akerna Corp. beats Pure Acquisition Corp.