Reviewing Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU)’s and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU)’s results

Both Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.11
|93.86
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Pure Acquisition Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Pure Acquisition Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20% and 79.4%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.09%
|0.66%
|3.28%
|3.98%
|0%
|1.9%
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|-2.91%
|3.59%
|6.27%
|0%
|0%
|6.38%
For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Pure Acquisition Corp. beats 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.
