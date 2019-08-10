Reviewing Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU)’s and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU)’s results

Both Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.11 93.86 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pure Acquisition Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pure Acquisition Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20% and 79.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.09% 0.66% 3.28% 3.98% 0% 1.9% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -2.91% 3.59% 6.27% 0% 0% 6.38%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp. beats 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.