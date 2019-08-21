Reviewing Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQ)’s and Its Rivals results

Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pure Acquisition Corp. has 56.54% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Pure Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Pure Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 104.85 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Pure Acquisition Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Pure Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.50

As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -38.47%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pure Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 1.09% 3.14% 0% 3.35% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Pure Acquisition Corp.’s rivals.

Dividends

Pure Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp.’s rivals beat Pure Acquisition Corp. on 7 of the 6 factors.