Reviewing Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQ)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.54% of Pure Acquisition Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Pure Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 369,696,969.70% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Pure Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. 37.82M 10 104.85 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Pure Acquisition Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Pure Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.00 2.50

The potential upside of the competitors is -39.97%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pure Acquisition Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 1.09% 3.14% 0% 3.35% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

Pure Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Pure Acquisition Corp.’s rivals beat Pure Acquisition Corp.