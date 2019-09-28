Reviewing Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQ)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
56.54% of Pure Acquisition Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Pure Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|369,696,969.70%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|7.88%
|9.95%
|2.84%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Pure Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|37.82M
|10
|104.85
|Industry Average
|3.12M
|39.58M
|175.74
Pure Acquisition Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Pure Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|0.00
|1.00
|2.50
The potential upside of the competitors is -39.97%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pure Acquisition Corp. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.1%
|1.09%
|3.14%
|0%
|3.35%
|Industry Average
|4.10%
|8.21%
|12.98%
|8.67%
|10.61%
|17.10%
For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.
Dividends
Pure Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 7 of the 6 factors Pure Acquisition Corp.’s rivals beat Pure Acquisition Corp.
