Reviewing Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQ)’s and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 104.85 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pure Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pure Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.6% -0.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 56.54% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares and 3.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 1.09% 3.14% 0% 3.35% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 1.76% 2.23% 8.4% 0% 0% 4.67%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Pure Acquisition Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.