Reviewing Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQ)’s and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|104.85
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Pure Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Pure Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|-0.6%
|-0.6%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 56.54% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares and 3.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.1%
|1.09%
|3.14%
|0%
|3.35%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|1.76%
|2.23%
|8.4%
|0%
|0%
|4.67%
For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Pure Acquisition Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
