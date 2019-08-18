Reviewing Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQ)’s and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU)’s results

Both Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 104.85 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Pure Acquisition Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 56.54% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.7% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 1.09% 3.14% 0% 3.35% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 1.71% 1.09% 3.57% 3.97% 0% 3.77%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats Pure Acquisition Corp.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.